Doctors alarmed parents are delaying vaccines for children because of a loss of revenue, McCullough
Published 17 hours ago

Doctors may be alarmed parents are delaying vaccines for children because of a loss of revenue, says Peter McCullough, MD.

“I’m seeing myocarditis [caused by the COVID vaccine] on a weekly basis now. “Prior to COVID, I saw two (2) cases my entire career.” “Any report that tries to reassure America [that the COVID vaccine is safe and effective] [is complete and utter bullshit.]” Parents are delaying their kid’s vaccines, and it is alarming to pediatricians. “[Pediatricians may be alarmed because of the loss of revenue. “Pediatricians get special bonuses for getting a percentage of their [childhood patients] vaccinated.” “There are five (5) studies showing that children are HEALTHIER if they DECLINE ALL the vaccines.” “Infectious diseases of the past have been handled with improved sanitation.” “NONE of the vaccines are [safe and effective]. “… vaccination is related to allergic diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and whole variety of problems later on.”

Part of the interview OAN (One America News Network) did with Peter McCullough, MD on 19 April 2024 is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v4pogl3-in-focus-cdc-admits-injections-cause-myocarditis-with-peter-mccullough-oan.html

Mirrored - Fat News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

