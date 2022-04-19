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911 South Tower-Where is the Plane?
VedicAttic
VedicAttic
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101 views • April 19, 2022
Believing your eyes gets you lost in narrative enslavement.

This is a frame-by-frame review from a video claiming to be a real life witness.
Where did "the Plane" go just before impact ?
The South Tower starts exploding before the "plane impacts".
This is likely a government propaganda video.
The resolution is very high for 2001 OTC video gear.
The guy saying "oh my lord" over-and-over is narrating the event to the other people on the boat. Telling them what to perceive.
Seeding perception is an old power game. Crisis actors exist.

Everyone sees and believes what they want to believe.
Facts really don't matter.
That's the psychology of perception and human life.

I personally do not care what you believe as long as it does not harm others or the Earth.

I dedicate this to a very special Soul that at least has the courage to try to wake up from the hypnosis.

Create your life very carefully. Otherwise, other Beings will create it for you.
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911 south tower911 south tower impact911 south tower propoganda
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