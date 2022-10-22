THE LORD'S PREACHING SAVES, MEN'S PREACHING KILLS Gen. 2:17-4:12.

Spiritual warfare is between one faith, from God, Christianity, versus Gnosticism Gen. 2:17-4:12. Standing up against God in the ways of men is such an absurdity, that men had to be in the spiritual dark ages to believe Satan when he said we could preach like God. Free moral agency required both God's ways and man's ways so that humanity might learn that we need the ways of God to save us from the suffering, lies, and murder of the ways of men Gen. 2:17-4:12; The Kingdom of God from His perspective will be one day - the Lord's day, but for men, it will be one thousand years broken into two ages by Gnosticism Eph. 2:7; 2 Thess. 2:3-11; 2 Peter 3! The second coming of Christ is near as Rev. 22:20 unsealed reveals. The wisdom from above is again being revealed in James 1:5, and the ways of God being restored in these end times Dan. 12:4; 2:44; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-30; 2 Peter 3. We are now in the first 40 years of the second age of Christianity, which is foreshadowed by the building of the second temple in 531 BC. With the second age of Christianity comes the return of the perfect preacher and mediator Jesus Christ Heb. 1:2; 1 Tim. 2:5. Us being in the last days means that we have 40 years to overcome Gnosticism Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Rev. 2, 3; 18:4 in the good fight of faith! Yesterday none of us had the truth, it was given up in 340 AD 2 Thess. 2:10 so we could go to the school of hard knocks. Today those of the second age of Christianity will be able to identify all false doctrines, and be perfect at times! The subjective truth preaching of men is missing the mark of the objective truth of God when objective truth is back Rom. 5:13; Matt. 7;12-14; Rom. 3:4. MEN CAN NOT SAVE THE WORLD, NEITHER WILL THEY BE ALLOWED TO DESTROY IT Jer. 10:23; Gen. 8:22! In these last 40 years of Gnosticism, there is a battle between the pseudo-science of global warming and pandemics taught by men and the objective truth science of God. The Destroyer/sun/cosmic weather will destroy the world by fire, just as it did by water 2 Peter 3; Acts 2:17-21. This is but the last cleansing of the world before the return of the Prince of Peace, the King of Kings, the Father of all mercies, the Great Physician, the Good Shephard, the God of all comfort, agape love, and every spiritual blessing in Christ 2 Peter 3; Acts 2:17-21; John 12:31, 32. I am glad to work with and warn everyone I can Ezek. 3:21, on preparation as we come out of Gnosticism Rev. 18:4, our lives depend on us doing the right things for the right reasons Ezek. 3:21! We will need radios (N5RKS), and the Bible from God, since the ways of men will be burned up Acts 19:19. We will need batteries, solar panels, etc. Our time online, power grids, monies, and transportation are limited. Star-link, power grids, banking systems, etc. are already under heavy attack by men, but surely a Coronal Mass Ejection from the Destroyer/sun will take them out during this time of spiritual warfare. Soon the fields will be white unto harvest, as more and more people flee the cities to try and escape evil Gnosticism. Will we keep living like Cain, worship God any way we want, and lie and steal and murder to survive Gen. 2:17-4:12? Or will we seek first the kingdom of God, and love our enemies as ourselves, so that all of our needs are provided for us, by the Good Shephard Psalms 23; Job; James 5:11; Ecc. 7:8? therodofiron.org http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan 806-216-1161

