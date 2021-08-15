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8/15/21 Normalization!
Farmer Jones
Farmer Jones
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71 views • August 16, 2021
1. Communist Love poster: joke! https://drive.google.com/file/d/10y3PUyX_JmzUCIr5X0m3mnI9zsOvj452/view?usp=drivesdk

2. Teal swan: Normalization: https://youtu.be/ZQUfx-L1Avc

3. Mass Psychosis: https://www.brighteon.com/5ade8e4f-aed4-4c0b-83e7-4c7ade544bca

4. Who Really Was Karl Marx? How Does He Still Exert Influence Over the American Left? https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/who-really-was-karl-marx-and-how-he-still-exert-influence-does-over-the-american-left_3933533.html

5. Election investigations in multiple states! https://youtu.be/X99DELK21zc

6. Israeli protest. https://youtu.be/P9Lw_6yQ8F0

7. FJ’s Brighteon show Friday night:https://www.brighteon.com/6cbc18d5-308d-4878-a9c4-413e6ea540ac

8. DHS issues warning of Domestic Terrorists.! https://youtu.be/NCeoGcRPKC4


You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones

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communismnormalizationkarl marx
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy