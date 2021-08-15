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8/15/21 Normalization!
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71 views • August 16, 2021
1. Communist Love poster: joke! https://drive.google.com/file/d/10y3PUyX_JmzUCIr5X0m3mnI9zsOvj452/view?usp=drivesdk
2. Teal swan: Normalization: https://youtu.be/ZQUfx-L1Avc
3. Mass Psychosis: https://www.brighteon.com/5ade8e4f-aed4-4c0b-83e7-4c7ade544bca
4. Who Really Was Karl Marx? How Does He Still Exert Influence Over the American Left? https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/who-really-was-karl-marx-and-how-he-still-exert-influence-does-over-the-american-left_3933533.html
5. Election investigations in multiple states! https://youtu.be/X99DELK21zc
6. Israeli protest. https://youtu.be/P9Lw_6yQ8F0
7. FJ’s Brighteon show Friday night:https://www.brighteon.com/6cbc18d5-308d-4878-a9c4-413e6ea540ac
8. DHS issues warning of Domestic Terrorists.! https://youtu.be/NCeoGcRPKC4
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
2. Teal swan: Normalization: https://youtu.be/ZQUfx-L1Avc
3. Mass Psychosis: https://www.brighteon.com/5ade8e4f-aed4-4c0b-83e7-4c7ade544bca
4. Who Really Was Karl Marx? How Does He Still Exert Influence Over the American Left? https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/who-really-was-karl-marx-and-how-he-still-exert-influence-does-over-the-american-left_3933533.html
5. Election investigations in multiple states! https://youtu.be/X99DELK21zc
6. Israeli protest. https://youtu.be/P9Lw_6yQ8F0
7. FJ’s Brighteon show Friday night:https://www.brighteon.com/6cbc18d5-308d-4878-a9c4-413e6ea540ac
8. DHS issues warning of Domestic Terrorists.! https://youtu.be/NCeoGcRPKC4
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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