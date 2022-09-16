US Sports Net Update: Featuring Concealed Carry and The Raiders Ready For The Win Column?

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Concealed Carry: Staying in The Fight-The Difference Between Life and Death for NC Deputy https://bit.ly/3Lk6HZV
Today's Devotional He Came So That We Might Have Life!
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US Sports Affiliate Partner Spotlight: Beyond Retro!
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The Las Vegas Raiders Play Here!
Sunday, September 18, 2022 3:45 PM (ET)
Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals
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http://www.USSportsRadio.net