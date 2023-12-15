Create New Account
The East-West Connection - Chapter 12
The Berean Call
Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook

A discreet cough from the waiter caught Ari’s attention. He approached their table, pencil and pad ready, and stood beside Ari in the distinctive dress of the garçons in this section of Paris: black bow tie and white shirt, black vest, and crisply starched, spotlessly white apron reaching almost to the ground. “Are monsieur and mademoiselle ready to order dinner?”


“Someone else is joining us,” replied Ari. He looked at his watch. “Any minute, now,” he added with a smile.


“Oui, monsieur.” He leaned over to light the candle on their table and then withdrew.


They sat in silence for some time, both lost in thought. In the fading soft glow of rosy sunset reflected from the scattered clouds overhead, the candlelight seemed to accent the outline of Nicole’s delicately prominent cheekbones. “Ari, how could you keep it a secret?” she asked him at last.


