Trump DOJ Drops Weaponized Democrat Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Excellent news for Mayor Eric Adams of NYC who had the charges dropped against him by the Trump administration department of Justice. In a purely political ploy, the Biden administration brought charges against the Adams for corruption, no doubt for failing to adhere to their directives regarding illegal aliens entering into the country.