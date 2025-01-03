New years Resolution - Stop referring to Justin Castro as Justin Trudeau

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Before Justin sold english Canada to the world, the false father to him, Pierre Elliot Trudeau, sold the French Canadians to the english. Kinda like ignorance to commie Karma took a generation to come out.
In this video, we see a spokesperson at Trudeau airport report pure lies, and is caught in real time. The cameraman risked career to bring you this exposé.