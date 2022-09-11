PHYSICS 911 part 1 by James Easton & Steve Grage

James Easton and Steve Grage set out to prove one main point that they agree on: There were no planes on 9/11 with respect to collision dynamics in either tower at the WTC complex. We surmise there were pyrotechnics, lateral ejections out tower 2, nobody heard or saw a plane, the media was complicit in the deception and was the Government. Ushering in a New Pearl Harbor to send the men off to fight foolish wars. It also set the stage for the next big con job, COVID which has fooled the masses setting up humanity as a whole for some serious shit.



