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'!~-HIGH ALERT-~!FLORIDA MILITARY FORCES NOW RAMPING UP PREPARATIONS FOR EVENTUAL SHOWDOWN WITH DC(!).'
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1510 views • February 19, 2021
I moved to Florida in 1974 when my wife, a Florida Native, and I were discharged for the USAF. I have been glad for her talking me into moving here every day since. This video is a great example of why I continue to be happy I live here, in a Second Amendment County and a state with a "Castle Law".
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