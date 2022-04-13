Miles Guo: What happened in the past 24 hours? The European Union and the United States will decouple from Hong Kong’s financial system and impose strict sanctions upon Hong Kong government officials

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4/12/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: What happened in the past 24 hours? The European Union and the United States will decouple from Hong Kong’s financial system and impose strict sanctions upon Hong Kong government officials; the Chinese Communist Party will be severed from all diplomatic ties, and will only be able to play internal politics