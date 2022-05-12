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Hepatitis Outbreak and Wide Open Boarders
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51 views • May 12, 2022
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More Than 100 Children in 25 States Contracted Hepatitis...
About 90% of the children were hospitalized,
15% needed liver transplants and 5 children have died.
My Pretty Assistant Has Determined without A Doubt...
That Biden's Open Boarder Policies...
Are a Serious Threat to American's Lives!
More Than 100 Children in 25 States Contracted Hepatitis...
About 90% of the children were hospitalized,
15% needed liver transplants and 5 children have died.
My Pretty Assistant Has Determined without A Doubt...
That Biden's Open Boarder Policies...
Are a Serious Threat to American's Lives!
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