TRANSGENDER BIOLOGICAL MALE JESSE STRANG ⚧ TUMBLER RIDGE SCHOOL SHOOTER 😱 RCMP SCARED TO MISGENDER❗

The Tumbler Ridge school shooter is Jesse Strang – a trans biological male. Uncle confirmed to Juno News.
10 dead. How many more before we talk about the epidemic of Trans Violence?
Even JFK propagandist Gerald Posner calls this out:
Journalism is supposed to clarify reality, not reshape it to fit ideology.
In one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history, the deceased suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Jesse Strang — a biological male who identified as transgender.
Yet much of the mainstream coverage has described the killer simply as “female,” without explanation or context.
This is not a minor semantic dispute. In high-profile crimes, accurate reporting matters. Biological sex is a data category used in criminology, public policy, and statistical analysis. Erasing it — or substituting identity categories without clarity — distorts public understanding and, over time, the historical record.
When language becomes an ideological reflex instead of a factual description, journalism stops informing and starts shaping.
In cases this serious, the public deserves accuracy — not ambiguity.