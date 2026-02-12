BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
TRANSGENDER BIOLOGICAL MALE JESSE STRANG ⚧ TUMBLER RIDGE SCHOOL SHOOTER 😱 RCMP SCARED TO MISGENDER❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
58 views • 2 days ago

The Tumbler Ridge school shooter is Jesse Strang – a trans biological male. Uncle confirmed to Juno News.


10 dead. How many more before we talk about the epidemic of Trans Violence?


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAgqSZwz9fs


Even JFK propagandist Gerald Posner calls this out:


Journalism is supposed to clarify reality, not reshape it to fit ideology.


In one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history, the deceased suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Jesse Strang — a biological male who identified as transgender.


Yet much of the mainstream coverage has described the killer simply as “female,” without explanation or context.


This is not a minor semantic dispute. In high-profile crimes, accurate reporting matters. Biological sex is a data category used in criminology, public policy, and statistical analysis. Erasing it — or substituting identity categories without clarity — distorts public understanding and, over time, the historical record.


When language becomes an ideological reflex instead of a factual description, journalism stops informing and starts shaping.


In cases this serious, the public deserves accuracy — not ambiguity.


https://substack.com/@posner/note/c-213057610?r=1x3hok

epic failtransapocalypsejesse strangrcmp afraid to misgendergerald posner
