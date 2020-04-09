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'12 Hours then Silence'
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9 views • April 09, 2020
The night Jesus was betrayed he spent it with his disciples eating the Passover meal. During that time he told them that one of them would betray him. Little did Jesus' disciples know that in what was probably less than twelve hours Jesus would be nailed to a Roman cross. It was a terrible night for them.
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