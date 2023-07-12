🌱 Unleash the potential of urban agriculture! 🌇🌿

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Did you know that food waste can be transformed into valuable compost? 🍎♻️ But that's just the beginning! 🌍💚
Join us as we explore the exciting world of urban agriculture with Dr. Sally Brown, a Research Associate Professor at the University of Washington’s School of Forest Resources! 🌱🏙️
🎧 https://bit.ly/3qrcM0e
Discover the benefits of using waste materials as soil amendments and learn how to build vibrant community gardens and urban ag projects. 🌳🌼
Get your hands dirty and be part of the green movement! 🌿💪 Click the link in our bio or check the description above to listen to the full episode! 🎧🔗