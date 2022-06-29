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Corinna Rachel (Certified Holistic Health Coach)James Corbett (clip from Rockefeller Medicine)
Dr. A. Ben Goins M.S., D.S.M.
Raymond Francis D.S., M.S., R.N.C.
Dr. Peter Glidden ND
Dr. Stephanie Seneff (Senior Research Scientist at MIT)
Dr. Jonathan V. Wright M.D.
Dr. Joel Wallach
Dr. Mark C. Houston M.D., M.S,, S.C.H., A.B.A.A.M., F.A.C.P., F.A.H.A. Silicon Valley Health institute
Dr. Dale Bredesen M.D. (23:31 Alzheimer)
Dr. Filomena Trindade M.D., M.P.H.
Dr. Kelly Brogan M.D.
Jennifer Brents (Jenna's Health)
Eric Zaremski DDS
Michael Antoniou PhD, Reader in Molecular Genetics, Kings College London
Claire Robinson Ph.D., GMO Watch
Steven Drucker Esq. filed a lawsuit against the FDA
Kenny Horton (Dublin Bottling works)
Quinn Eaker (Garden of Eden EcoVillage. Author of Full Spectrum Health)
Dr. Paul Connet (Fluoride Action Network. A Case Against Fluoridation)
Robert Lustig M.D.
Dominic d'Agostino Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist
Bob Barker (Pastor)
Andrew Perez (Nutrition Consultant) Blue Zones
Paul Porter (Farmer)
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QGPxlx0oOY - Feb / Mar 2022
The Big Secret | Full Medical Documentary
The Big Secret, Full Medical Documentary, 2022