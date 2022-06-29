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The Big Secret | Full Medical Documentary
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
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335 views • June 29, 2022

Corinna Rachel (Certified Holistic Health Coach)James Corbett (clip from Rockefeller Medicine)

Dr. A. Ben Goins M.S., D.S.M.

Raymond Francis D.S., M.S., R.N.C.

Dr. Peter Glidden ND

Dr. Stephanie Seneff (Senior Research Scientist at MIT)

Dr. Jonathan V. Wright M.D.

Dr. Joel Wallach

Dr. Mark C. Houston M.D., M.S,, S.C.H., A.B.A.A.M., F.A.C.P., F.A.H.A. Silicon Valley Health institute

Dr. Dale Bredesen M.D. (23:31 Alzheimer)

Dr. Filomena Trindade M.D., M.P.H.

Dr. Kelly Brogan M.D.

Jennifer Brents (Jenna's Health)

Eric Zaremski DDS

Michael Antoniou PhD, Reader in Molecular Genetics, Kings College London

Claire Robinson Ph.D., GMO Watch

Steven Drucker Esq. filed a lawsuit against the FDA

Kenny Horton (Dublin Bottling works)

Quinn Eaker (Garden of Eden EcoVillage. Author of Full Spectrum Health)

Dr. Paul Connet (Fluoride Action Network. A Case Against Fluoridation)

Robert Lustig M.D.

Dominic d'Agostino Ph.D.,  Senior Research Scientist

Bob Barker (Pastor)

Andrew Perez (Nutrition Consultant) Blue Zones

Paul Porter (Farmer)


This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QGPxlx0oOY - Feb / Mar 2022


The Big Secret | Full Medical Documentary


The Big Secret, Full Medical Documentary, 2022


Keywords
2022the big secretfull medical documentary
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy