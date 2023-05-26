Pentecost - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.89 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)
May 25, 2023
Who is the Holy Spirit? What is the meaning of Pentecost? How does it prove marriage is between a man and a woman? Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC as he sheds light on the third person of the Holy Trinity to prepare us to celebrate Pentecost. We’ll also hear the great story of Divine Mercy Academy and its founder who has definitely been inspired by the Holy Spirit.
Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 89: Pentecost
Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN
NEW Digital Streaming Site: https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wVmo_l4h2M
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.