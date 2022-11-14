"The 10 Universal Principles Of Climate Justice / More Midterm Lying Revealed / Jan. 6th Unjust Torture

When did the Pope and other religiou$ leader$ become expert$ on climate change? And to reveal their new document at Mt. Sinai??

Arizona's highway robbery of the polls is on full display. These thieves have no souls. Their power grab knows no limits.

The mistreatment of Jan. 6th prisoners gets worse by the day. Plus, is there a significance with why Pres. Trump chose tomorrow for his special announcement?

Source: The Gateway Pundit & The Bible