BEADHAPPYDBA LAUGHING YOGA: My virtual ‘laughter sprint’ sessions using the FAT CONTROLLER from Thomas the Tank Engine MVI_7936
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
245 Subscribers
17 views
Published a day ago

BeadHappyDBA: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/beadhappydba

I share my practice of virtual laughing yoga, inspired by BeadHappyDBA, as I bask in the gloaming at the Swan-Avon River, Viveash, on this balmy evening.


Keywords
healthwisdomchangegratitudepsychologyacceptancebeadhappydbaimperfectionlaughing yogaspilt milkimmune system efficiency boost

