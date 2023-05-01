Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3058b - Obama, Epstein On Deck, Seth Rich Message, Change Of Batter, Stay Tuned & Watch
139 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 3058b - April 30, 2023

Obama, Epstein On Deck, Seth Rich Message, Change Of Batter, Stay Tuned & Watch

The [DS] is trying to get the narrative control back, Obama and Epstein are now in the news, Scavino sends Seth Rich message. The [DS] is being brought down a path using game theory. The [DS] is now planning the narrative to remove [JB] and bring in Michelle Obama. Trump is letting everyone know stay tuned and watch because the [DS] is going to be brought down. We are witnessing the destruction of the old guard. 

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

