THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 15: Salvation and the Book of Life

There is nothing that can separate a believer in Christ from God because salvation includes an ironclad promise that no one will ever be able to isolate you from the Lord. While someone can torment and kill your physical body, the soul and spirit are forever secure.

So why does the Bible also say that you can lose your salvation? Anyone who takes the Mark of the Beast faces an eternity in the Lake of Fire. Removing words from the Bible will also result in loss of salvation. These two references in the Book of Revelation do not conflict with what Paul wrote to the Romans when he said that there is no external force that can cause your name to be blotted out from the Book of Life.

Jesus was slain before the foundation of the world, meaning that everyone has their name written in the Book of Life at the moment they are born, but if you die without Christ, your name will be removed. Everyone in the Lake of Fire will be there because they made a personal choice that caused them to forfeit eternal life.

