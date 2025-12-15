❗️The Narco-Fuhrer Zelensky in Germany. 🤧 @AussieCossack

GERMANY: THE CENTRAL BANK'S LAWSUIT AGAINST EUROCLEAR WILL NOT AFFECT THE EU'S PLANS TO USE RUSSIAN ASSETS TO SUPPORT UKRAINE

Zelensky is meeting with German President Steinmeier in Berlin after negotiations with Trump's team.

"Poland must be strong... So that neither Hitler nor Stalin will ever turn our cities and villages into ashes again," Polish PM Donald Tusk

All this is happening against the backdrop of peace negotiations on Ukraine in Berlin.

Berlin plans to expand military cooperation with Kiev and increase the number of military specialists deployed in Ukraine, Bild reports, citing an internal document.

According to the paper, the German authorities also intend to form a procurement alliance with European partners to supply weapons to Ukraine.

Volkswagen to Close a Plant in Germany for the First Time in 88 Years

Volkswagen will shut down a factory in Germany for the first time in its 88-year history due to financial difficulties, the Financial Times reports.

The company’s cash shortfall stems from weak sales in China, depressed demand across Europe, and U.S. tariffs on imports. The plant closure is part of Volkswagen’s plan to cut 35,000 jobs in Germany.