© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Situation Update Nov 1 2021 Australia begins SEIZING bank accounts homes and licenses to enforce covid tyranny
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • November 02, 2021
Wake up and get gold and silver and quit the system already
Governments all over the world: "We seize your home and bank accounts and evict you from home because we care about you"
Governments all over the world: "We seize your home and bank accounts and evict you from home because we care about you"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.