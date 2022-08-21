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Just the News: Chris Miller says that there are still “tens of thousands” of Americans stuck behind enemy lines. His estimate is 75,000 people. The state department has accurate records of Americans behind the lines.
See also- https://www.brighteon.com/5d0c5f5b-a803-4050-9dcf-ad0a9693824c
Source: https://rumble.com/v1giokb-chris-miller-says-that-there-are-still-tens-of-thousands-of-americans-stuck.html