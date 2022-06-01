[S]ELECTION CODE Follows World Renown Investigative Journalist Lara Logan... We Caught Them All - Coming Out July 16, 2022

Was 2020 stolen? It’s deeper than that.



You’ve heard it said “Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.”



What about those who code the vote?



What if our leaders aren’t actually being elected by us, but instead… selected?



[S]ELECTION CODE follows world renown investigative journalist Lara Logan on her most important assignment to date. For over 35 years investigative journalist Lara Logan has been on the front lines of history’s deadliest conflicts. Yet no assignment to date has put her career and life in more danger than this one. Her investigation goes to the heart of the current Information War, revealing yet another facet in the ever-unfolding saga of election fraud, demonstrating the role of the machines in stealing our vote.



The documentary follows the story of Tina Peters the County Clerk in Mesa Colorado, who made a backup of her counties Dominion Voting System server, only to stumble across evidence of manipulation in a recent local city council election…. and also the 2020 general election. Tina’s discovery ignites a chain reaction upending her life. And upending the world.



You will not be able to unsee what you see.



We stand at an apex in human history. Are we handing too much power to technology – and those that program it?



[S]ELECTION CODE is a political thriller uncovering a secret so critical to the survival of America it transcends political parties. It is not about correcting the past. It’s about correcting the future.



Once you see [S]ELECTION CODE you’ll never again let a machine near your vote.



SelectionCode.com



#SelectionCode #ElectionFraud



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