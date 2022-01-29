X22 Report Spotlight | The Vaccination Agenda is Darker than Anyone Can Imagine

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Dr Sherri Tenpenny is Widely regarded as the most knowledgeable and outspoken physician on the adverse impact that vaccines can have on health, Dr. Tenpenny has been a guest on hundreds of radio and national television programs (including the Dr. Oz Show, DayStar TV and the Today Show Australia). Clay Clark is a successful entrepreneur and is waking people up around the country. The conversation begins with Dr. Tenpenny discussing the tests and how they don’t work. The pandemic was created by fake tests and fear from the fake news. The vaccines are being used to transform the human population into something completely different. The entire agenda is darker than anyone could imagine
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Website: Dr. Tenpenny
https://www.drtenpenny.com
Time To Free America
https://timetofreeamerica.com