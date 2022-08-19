Israeli Immunologist Exposes the Truth About Trials On Children’s Vaccination

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https://gnews.org/post/p1aei2b3f
Israeli immunological professor Zvika Granot recently said he discovered astonishing truth about the CCP virus vaccine after carefully reviewing the trial data used to demonstrate the validity of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine for children