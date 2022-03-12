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Off Grid Property Search | 11 Things You Need To Know | Episode 2
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94 views • March 12, 2022
We are Doug and Keri and we are starting the process of moving from a "normal" life in the suburbs of Denver to an off grid life!
We decided that it would be a good idea to have a solid list of criteria that we used to compare each state we want to explore. Here are our 11 criteria that you absolutely must consider when you search for off grid property. Of course, you might add on or take away from the list depending on your individual circumstances, but this should at least help get you started!
LAWS; including state off grid property laws, county laws, city laws, and possibly HOA laws.
Climate; dry versus humid, cold versus hot, rainy versus sunny, etc.
Temperature; Do you want to live where there are 4 seasons? No seasons? Cold all the time or hot all the time?
Grow Zone; Check out information about grow zones here: https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/pages/view-maps
Natural Disasters; Floods, tornadoes, tropical storms or hurricanes, wildfires, landslides, etc.
Proximity To Current Address
Natural Resources; Sun, water, game, minerals, trees, etc.
Stay tuned for our next video as we share with you how we evaluated our first two states, Colorado and Idaho!
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
We decided that it would be a good idea to have a solid list of criteria that we used to compare each state we want to explore. Here are our 11 criteria that you absolutely must consider when you search for off grid property. Of course, you might add on or take away from the list depending on your individual circumstances, but this should at least help get you started!
LAWS; including state off grid property laws, county laws, city laws, and possibly HOA laws.
Climate; dry versus humid, cold versus hot, rainy versus sunny, etc.
Temperature; Do you want to live where there are 4 seasons? No seasons? Cold all the time or hot all the time?
Grow Zone; Check out information about grow zones here: https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/pages/view-maps
Natural Disasters; Floods, tornadoes, tropical storms or hurricanes, wildfires, landslides, etc.
Proximity To Current Address
Natural Resources; Sun, water, game, minerals, trees, etc.
Stay tuned for our next video as we share with you how we evaluated our first two states, Colorado and Idaho!
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
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