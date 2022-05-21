The Battle For Europe After The Fall Of Ancient Rome Storm Over Europe Odyssey.

A fascinating story that shows the migration of the Northern people, their interaction and connection to the Khazarians and how, between 400 AD and 650AD, they took over the Roman empire with one lord and eighty knights.



Amongst them they divided up all of Europe splitting up the ownership with the use of the first form of structured Monarchy which they had created.



All the kingdoms of Europe we're ultimately their spoils of war.



This, in my opinion, is when the Khazarians were firmly entrenched into all the positions of power and placed their stamp of Catholicism on Christianity in an attempt to eradicate Christianity.



During this period, the Vatican was created, and so was Islam.



Where their true levers of power were introduced those of money and Maritime law.



Which would prove to be the true enslavement of humanity, most of who would never understand the shackles that bound them.



The architects and creators of Monarchy,

The creator's, manipulators and the distortors of religions and the natural laws that they have hidden,

With the sole purpose to enslave humanity are the Khazarians.



Those who pull the strings for them are no less puppets who are controlled by strings of greed and fear.