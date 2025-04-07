BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pregnant Teen Chooses Life But Experiences Tragic Loss in Double Murder - Camille Cates
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
3 weeks ago


At just 16 years old, Camille Cates found herself pregnant and pressured to have an abortion by her mother - but she chose life, graduated from high school, and enrolled in college just two weeks after her child Lauren was born. Camille’s story doesn’t end there. Shortly after, she did have an abortion, but talks about these two radically different experiences through the lens of the mercy and grace of God. Camille is now a Biblical counselor and the author of Moving Forward After Abortion: Finding Comfort in God. She discusses the very real challenges women face before, during, and after having an abortion, and highlights the important role men play in a woman’s pregnancy. The key to recovering after an abortion experience? Going to God and trusting in His grace and mercy.



TAKEAWAYS


Culture tells us that abortion is a woman’s issue, but it is a man’s issue, as well


Call out to God when you are in distress - He is loving and He will hear you


Fear of the unknown is often the biggest reason why women have abortions


Sometimes all it takes is one person reaching out to a hurting or fearful individual to help them make the right decision



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to speak: https://bit.ly/48RJklD

Moving Forward After Abortion book: https://amzn.to/3Y9pT4k


🔗 CONNECT WITH CAMILLE CATES

Website: https://www.agrittygospellife.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/agrittygospellife

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/agrittygospellife


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
godmurderchristianabortionprochoiceprolifehealthcaretina griffincamille catescounter culutre mom show
