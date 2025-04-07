Pregnant Teen Chooses Life But Experiences Tragic Loss in Double Murder - Camille Cates





At just 16 years old, Camille Cates found herself pregnant and pressured to have an abortion by her mother - but she chose life, graduated from high school, and enrolled in college just two weeks after her child Lauren was born. Camille’s story doesn’t end there. Shortly after, she did have an abortion, but talks about these two radically different experiences through the lens of the mercy and grace of God. Camille is now a Biblical counselor and the author of Moving Forward After Abortion: Finding Comfort in God. She discusses the very real challenges women face before, during, and after having an abortion, and highlights the important role men play in a woman’s pregnancy. The key to recovering after an abortion experience? Going to God and trusting in His grace and mercy.









TAKEAWAYS





Culture tells us that abortion is a woman’s issue, but it is a man’s issue, as well





Call out to God when you are in distress - He is loving and He will hear you





Fear of the unknown is often the biggest reason why women have abortions





Sometimes all it takes is one person reaching out to a hurting or fearful individual to help them make the right decision









