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GREAT RESET DYSTOPIA! - From Price Controls To Carbon Credits - The ELITES' PLAN EXPOSED!
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1485 views • March 20, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the great reset agenda as technocracy is thrown in our face using the scripted events of the world as a way to force us into the new world order.
With fuel prices skyrocketing by design and the blame being pointed away from the obvious issue of inflation and instead at Russia, this great reset agenda is working out perfectly for the establishment.
The elites are now openly calling for price controls and bans on driving on certain days of the week as so-called "private roads" are built by the Gates foundation in order to control movement based on a social credit system.
With the collapse of the global economy, war, depopulation and digital control, this is the perfect segue to the new world order.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the great reset agenda as technocracy is thrown in our face using the scripted events of the world as a way to force us into the new world order.
With fuel prices skyrocketing by design and the blame being pointed away from the obvious issue of inflation and instead at Russia, this great reset agenda is working out perfectly for the establishment.
The elites are now openly calling for price controls and bans on driving on certain days of the week as so-called "private roads" are built by the Gates foundation in order to control movement based on a social credit system.
With the collapse of the global economy, war, depopulation and digital control, this is the perfect segue to the new world order.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
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Follow us on Twitter here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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