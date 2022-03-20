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GREAT RESET DYSTOPIA! - From Price Controls To Carbon Credits - The ELITES' PLAN EXPOSED!
World Alternative Media
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1485 views • March 20, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the great reset agenda as technocracy is thrown in our face using the scripted events of the world as a way to force us into the new world order.
With fuel prices skyrocketing by design and the blame being pointed away from the obvious issue of inflation and instead at Russia, this great reset agenda is working out perfectly for the establishment.
The elites are now openly calling for price controls and bans on driving on certain days of the week as so-called "private roads" are built by the Gates foundation in order to control movement based on a social credit system.
With the collapse of the global economy, war, depopulation and digital control, this is the perfect segue to the new world order.

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewspoliticseconomycarbonnwoconspiracysocial credittechnocracyinflationfuelvoluntaryismcarbon creditsjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidklaus schwabgreat resetwam
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