How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Sabrina, Writer

Video Transcript

My name is Sabrina Ochoa. I’m a writer. I used to have a really hard time understanding people, why they did certain things and if I had that trouble understanding them, I had trouble like, relating to them.

Now, I can, you know, I can have really nice relationships with people and understand why they do things and understand why I do things. It’s confidence, it’s security. The word that would define it the best is having certainty, living with certainty.

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Learn the procedure step-by-step and find out how your mind works and how to make it work for you.

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