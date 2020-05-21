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Exploring Light Languages with Jenny Marks, December 6, 2016
Galactic Connection
Galactic Connection
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Jenny Marks is an energetic guide + artist, a “creative inspirationalist”, who works in a dazzling range of graphic, musical, and verbal expressions, while healing and clearing, unlocking DNA codes, and communicating from diverse star nations.
Jenny perhaps is best known for her ability to communicate in over 60 light languages; she speaks several of these during this interview. Jenny's family was marvelously supportive of her creative and spiritual aspects, and she had profound experiences from earliest childhood, including the natural ability to clear energies and speak in light languages. Jenny is also gifted in the arts and music, with professional experience in New York City. Jenny now uses graphics and symbols as well as light language, music and sound, in her work.

Her experience is vast, and her rapport with Alexandra provides for a rich, quickly moving conversation. This covers specific light languages and the star families speaking through them: her accounts of the Sasquatch and the Arcturians stand out. On a vaster scale and higher dimension altogether, Jenny also speaks about the Ancient Ones, among the Creator's 'first generation.' Jenny's discussion of symbols includes interpreting the patterns and shapes found in orbs, including one Alexandra recently photographed and shows in this interview.

This fascinating discussion leaves many paths open for fruitful later discussion and Jenny and Alexandra agree to repeat the occasion soon.
As always, questions for Jenny Marks are welcome from the audience. Please send these to [email protected] with Questions for Jenny Marks in the subject line.

Jenny Marks offers One on One Light Language Sessions and Uniquely Crafted Energetic Frequency Signature Bundles.
Jenny's website is http://jennymarks.com
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creatororbssasquatcharcturianslight languageancient onesmusic and sound
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