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GMO Foods and The Dark Act: We Have a Dream
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22 views • July 04, 2020
https://ghc.us/15i The U.S. Senate is holding a hearing on Wednesday, October 21st 2015 to set federal precedent regarding the labeling of foods containing GMO ingredients. Call your Senator's office at 888-897-0174 and tell them to oppose H.R. 1599. Take Further Action: http://bit.ly/1LHr6op - Protect your right to know what is in your food. The proponents of H.R. 1599 are intentionally misrepresenting the facts about this bill and it's your responsibility to tell your Senator that you believe food companies should be required by law to disclose GMOs, especially now that the World Health Organization and California have classified Monsanto's glyphosate as a probable carcinogen.
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Dr. Group spoke on the capital lawn in Washington D.C. on October 15, 2015 in protest of Monsanto and the impending Dark Act as part of the March Against Monsanto. He urges American citizen everywhere to call on Congress to act against the Dark Act. GMO Foods and The Dark Act are unacceptable. We as a country must stop this threat before our food is the number one cause of death.
Learn How You Can Act Now Here: http://bit.ly/1LHr6op
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com?u...
Read our Health Articles:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/n...
Read more about Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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Dr. Group spoke on the capital lawn in Washington D.C. on October 15, 2015 in protest of Monsanto and the impending Dark Act as part of the March Against Monsanto. He urges American citizen everywhere to call on Congress to act against the Dark Act. GMO Foods and The Dark Act are unacceptable. We as a country must stop this threat before our food is the number one cause of death.
Learn How You Can Act Now Here: http://bit.ly/1LHr6op
-------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com?u...
Read our Health Articles:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/n...
Read more about Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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