Advertising 2 Huge Events in Ohio Old School Survival Bootcamp

The Ultimate Homeschool Field Trip Boot Camp

Apr 1, 2024

The best field trip ever! There are hundreds of homeschool kids there each year from throughout the Midwest, learning in their own classes and alongside their family in the adult classes. Ticket coupon codes near end of the video.

April 2024

2024 Solar Eclipse REVIVAL

BardsFm,

Resistance Chicks,

Harvest Revival Center,

Rod Parker Ministries





What: Food – Revival – Speakers – Worship – The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse IN the Path of Totality!

When: April 8th, 2024 – 10:00AM-10:00PM Or Until God says stop

Where: 1488 Johnsville Brookville Rd, Brookville, OH 45309





Register for tickets at

BardsFest.com

Ohio Eclipse will take place from 1:53pm-4:25pm & will last 3 mins 24 secs

April 8th, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Revival! Two locations, ONE event! Ohio and Texas! Join us as we bring revival to a day where God shows Himself mighty in the sky! If you have never experienced a total solar eclipse IN the “Path of Totality” you are in for a nearly once-in-a-lifetime experience that will change you forever! Join us for a day of Food, Fellowship, Worship and Speakers, you DON’T want to miss celebrating this celestial event with fellow believers from across the nation and around the world!

This event, like all Bards Nation events, is a donation based event.

You can purchase up to six tickets per order.

We are asking all to register in order to plan accordingly.

Though we have a recommended donation of $25 per person, we ask that you sow in what is on your heart and within your means.





Any funds generated in excess of the event cost will be applied to our fundraising we are doing for the purchase of Mandolin Farms in Kentucky, the property slated to be the future training and event center for Bards Nation.

If you cannot afford a donation, we still want you to come just register. Simply set the donation price to $1 per ticket, select your desired number of tickets (one to six), and choose “check payments” at checkout. That way, you won’t need to pay anything.

Questions? Email:





Promo for Old School Survival BootCamp is RChicks

Old School Survival Boot Camp and American Homesteading Gathering May 17-19 2024!

The learning and spending time with other like-minded folks does not need to end when Boot Camp is over for the year. Join the Old School Survival Network to enjoy survival books and homesteading books, planners, logs, journals, cookbooks, a homeschool curriculum created for prepping families, and Level A online classes. Old School Survival Network members also receive discounted tickets to all Old School Survival events as well as first access to class registration and on-site camping. Survival Homesteading Skills For The Modern World

Join thousands of folks from 26 states and Canada at the largest homesteading and survival event in the Midwest - hosted by the Old School Survival Network.

Old School Survival Boot Camp is a 3-day hands-on self-reliance event that takes place annually in May in the Hocking Hills region of Ohio. This is not a "sit, listen, and take notes" kind of event. You will be an active participant in the classes and receive skill building hands-on training.





Nearly 170 hands-on survival, blacksmithing, homesteading, bushcraft, butchering, off grid living, prepping, herbalism, emergency medical , wilderness survival, homeschooling, foraging, and martial arts classes will be offered by 70+ experts from around the country.

Old School Survival Boot Camp is a hands-on learning experience for the entire family. There are over 30 classes and activities offered each day just for the kiddos!

Classes run from 9 am to 5 pm daily. Register for classes in advance online. Live music at lunch. Special activities on Friday and Saturday evening, including contests and skill challenges hosted by Dave Canterbury and the Pathfinders School.

On Thursday before the Old School Survival Boot Camp and Homesteading Gathering 2024 starts, the Ohio Homeschool Science and Youth Makers Market will be held, event partner On Guard Defense will be offering firearms training and freeze drying food classes off-site at their gun range, and vent partner Raccoon Creek Outfitters will be offering canoe and kayak paddles off-site at their Raccoon Creek livery.

If you have a coupon code to use, type it in the coupon code box at checkout. Military/First Responder Families Discount Code for $15 off an adult 3-day pass and $10 off adult 2-day passes. Contact us for group discount and Network members discounts.

Please add to your email contacts to ensure you get all important updates about the event.

May 2024 https://oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com/