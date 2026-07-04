© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Devil as god of this world wants to have heaven on earth with peace and safety. This is impossible whilst warring against God and His Chosen. Those with antichrist spirit will see those with the Spirit of Christ as haters.
Video recorded 25th May 2026
It has been a while since I could upload a long video on here.