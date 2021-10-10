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GOD DOESN'T WANT ANYONE TO PERISH
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10 views • October 10, 2021
Jesus left heaven itself to come show us the way. Now it is our time to choose whether we want to follow Him or not. He doesn't want any to perish! Are you willing to follow Jesus?
Click here to watch a video about what it takes to follow Jesus. It is called "The Most Hated of ALL Jesus' Teachings": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
Click here to watch a video about what it takes to follow Jesus. It is called "The Most Hated of ALL Jesus' Teachings": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
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