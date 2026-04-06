$2 billion a day for this war, over 12 dead & there may be more... - Senator Chris Murphy

'This is insanity' - Senator blasts Trump for creating Strait of Hormuz debacle

"The Strait of Hormuz was open before the war was unleashed against Iran - we are now seeking to solve a problem that we created," Senator Chris Murphy fumed.

💬 “Two billion dollars is a lot of money. That's the minimum amount of money that is being spent every single day on this war. There are over a dozen families who are burying their loved ones in the United States, and there may be dozens more if this war continues.”