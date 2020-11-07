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Chinese man reveals how China's CCP controls the Deepstate
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101 views • November 07, 2020
This man is visibly upset when he discusses the disgusting things that Hunter Biden has done to Chinese children! Our own DOJ held the evidence for weeks. Every government agency has been infiltrated by these criminals and their sins and evil deeds need to be exposed. $4.5 to Hunter Biden!
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