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Recent Evacuation of more Civilians Away from the Azovstal Metallurgical Plant, where they were held by Ukrainian Nationalists. 050622
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90 views • May 07, 2022
Evacuation from Azovstal completed, 50 civilians rescued, including 11 children - Russian Defense Ministry
Footage of the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal metallurgical plant, where they were held by Ukrainian nationalists
Footage of the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal metallurgical plant, where they were held by Ukrainian nationalists
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