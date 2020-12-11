© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Joe Biden And Other Democrats Under Criminal Investigation For Involvement With China
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
273 views • December 11, 2020
Major breaking news as The War Room goes live today. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been totally compromised by China and is even putting the Chinese Military and its agenda over the Canadian people, just like Joe Biden would to Americans. More election theft legal fight news as more than a dozen states have now joined Texas in their case in the supreme court against the states who illegally certified their elections for Biden. Tyler Nixon joins to give his expert legal opinion on what is developing in the legal fight to stop the steal. Biden announces that Fauci will be the health tyrant of America under his presidency and says mask mandates and forced vaccinations are coming. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.