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Taking personal responsibility for our actions
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10 views • June 26, 2021
Each day we make choices that will either help us or harm us. We all need to take personal responsibility for our actions and make the right choices that will lead to health and vitality.
Coleen O'Hanlon, CNC
Owner/Founder of Foundational Health
https://foundationalhealth.net
When you destress, detox and bring the right nutrition into your body, you will be amazed at how good you can look and feel. At Foundational Health, you will receive solution oriented supported nutrition and wellness coaching.
Coleen O'Hanlon, CNC
Owner/Founder of Foundational Health
https://foundationalhealth.net
When you destress, detox and bring the right nutrition into your body, you will be amazed at how good you can look and feel. At Foundational Health, you will receive solution oriented supported nutrition and wellness coaching.
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