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Vaccines are DANGEROUS - What You Don't Know
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77 views • June 19, 2020
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Doctors have known for decades that Vaccines cause Leukemia Cancers, Brain Damage, Autoimmune Diseases, and life threatening allergies but yet, they still promote these toxic vaccines as SAFE when they are not.
Most educated people and even doctors have stopped vaccinating their own kids with these Cancer causing vaccines BUT they still want you to continue vaccinating yours. Here's Why $$$$$$
Doctors have known for decades that Vaccines cause Leukemia Cancers, Brain Damage, Autoimmune Diseases, and life threatening allergies but yet, they still promote these toxic vaccines as SAFE when they are not.
Most educated people and even doctors have stopped vaccinating their own kids with these Cancer causing vaccines BUT they still want you to continue vaccinating yours. Here's Why $$$$$$
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