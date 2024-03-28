A Russian Jet Malfunction and Crashed over Sevastopol - Pilot Ejected Recued Alive - part 2

A Russian Jet Malfunction and Crashed over Sevastopol - Pilot Ejected Recued Alive.
Apparently the plane malfunctioned, as AD crews were not active at the time of the incident!
Fighterbomber notes a Su-27 went down near Sevastopol. Currently it is unknown if it was fired upon or if it was some sort of failure. Earlier it was reported to be a Su-35
"The pilot ejected. He was picked up by rescuers of the Sevastopol rescue service at a distance of two hundred meters from the coast. His life is not in danger," said the head of Sevastopol.- Governor Razvožaev.
Again even under training conditions you lose jets folks, with this many sorties this is going to happen. Typically from what I've seen the Su-27's role has been fairly limited compared to the Su-35, MiG-31, or Su-34. Mostly they've been use to intercepte NATO planes and drones in the Black Sea.
