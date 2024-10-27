Ezekiel's Temple: Why? because of sin!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why will there be a third Temple built after Messiah's return? The answer is because of sin, sin is still a transgression of the law, most do not keep Fathers Torah. Most all have never known or kept the calendar Messiah created and died on, therefore most have committed intentional and unknown sin.
The Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3
e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P