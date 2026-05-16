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You don’t wanna leave
This place behind
But truth is something
hard to find
running from the answers
on the inside
the ripples spread
Into the sky
like rain falling
from your eyes
Love falling
Love falling from the sky
Love falling
Love falling from the sky
The ripples spread into the night
You could never leave
Your hopes behind
Their lies run deep
to blur our minds
Poison in the water
To close our eyes
Bio-weapon warfare
twisted truth into lies
Their illusions never
Seemed right
Love falling
Love falling from the sky
Love falling
Love falling from the sky
The ripples spread into the light
Cold circuits
Inside their skin
All the noise
Comes flooding in
Closed their eyes
To feed the machine
lost themselves
Inside their greed
Shockwaves spreading
Into the night
We are rising
Into the light
Love falling
Love falling from the sky
Love falling
Love falling from the sky
The ripples spread into the night
Our History of pain
Will never be erased
This is the day
This is the day
This is the day
Our hopes and dreams
will reign
Shockwaves spreading
Into the night
We are rising
Into the light
Love falling
Love falling from the sky
Love falling
Love falling from the sky
The ripples spread
into the light
We are rising
Into the light