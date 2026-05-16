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Love Falling
neversaydie
neversaydie
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7 views • Today

You don’t wanna leave
This place behind
But truth is something
hard to find
running from the answers
on the inside

the ripples spread
Into the sky
like rain falling
from your eyes

Love falling
Love falling from the sky
Love falling
Love falling from the sky
The ripples spread into the night

You could never leave
Your hopes behind
Their lies run deep
to blur our minds
Poison in the water
To close our eyes

Bio-weapon warfare
twisted truth into lies
Their illusions never
Seemed right

Love falling
Love falling from the sky
Love falling
Love falling from the sky
The ripples spread into the light

Cold circuits
Inside their skin
All the noise
Comes flooding in

Closed their eyes
To feed the machine
lost themselves
Inside their greed

Shockwaves spreading
Into the night
We are rising
Into the light

Love falling
Love falling from the sky
Love falling
Love falling from the sky
The ripples spread into the night

Our History of pain
Will never be erased
This is the day
This is the day
This is the day
Our hopes and dreams 
will reign

Shockwaves spreading
Into the night
We are rising
Into the light

Love falling
Love falling from the sky
Love falling
Love falling from the sky
The ripples spread 
into the light
We are rising
Into the light


Keywords
musictechnosoulneversaydie
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy