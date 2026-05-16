You don’t wanna leave

This place behind

But truth is something

hard to find

running from the answers

on the inside



the ripples spread

Into the sky

like rain falling

from your eyes



Love falling

Love falling from the sky

Love falling

Love falling from the sky

The ripples spread into the night



You could never leave

Your hopes behind

Their lies run deep

to blur our minds

Poison in the water

To close our eyes



Bio-weapon warfare

twisted truth into lies

Their illusions never

Seemed right



Love falling

Love falling from the sky

Love falling

Love falling from the sky

The ripples spread into the light



Cold circuits

Inside their skin

All the noise

Comes flooding in



Closed their eyes

To feed the machine

lost themselves

Inside their greed



Shockwaves spreading

Into the night

We are rising

Into the light



Love falling

Love falling from the sky

Love falling

Love falling from the sky

The ripples spread into the night



Our History of pain

Will never be erased

This is the day

This is the day

This is the day

Our hopes and dreams

will reign



Shockwaves spreading

Into the night

We are rising

Into the light



Love falling

Love falling from the sky

Love falling

Love falling from the sky

The ripples spread

into the light

We are rising

Into the light







