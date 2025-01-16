BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation Redpill EP83: The Biblical Right & Commission to Seek Justice, DayStar, MAGA & Tate Bros
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1444 followers
31 views • 3 months ago

We've all heard great sermons on forgiveness. Unfortunately, forgiveness has become a euphemism for cover-up. God seems to be doing a work, not only in the church but now in the greater MAGA movement and exposing those who will side with abusers for money, clicks, and fame. Several big-name ministers have pulled their shows from Daystar's programming. Big names on social media are battling it out over Andrew Tate and grooming gangs. What does God have to say about all of this? Tonight we will discuss the Biblical view of justice and how God is raising up shepherds who will hold leaders to account. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep83/


Keywords
tribulationkingdommagaend timeslast daysapocalypserevelationpost-tribpre-tribmatthew 24andrew tateeschatologyscofieldpreterismdarbysecret rapturedaystarjoni lambkingdom nowrevelation red pillare we in the tribulationpost-millennialdl moody
