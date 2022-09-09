9-9-22 GHWC Q & A WITH DR. GROUP, LISA THOMAS AND KIM GOGUEN

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Join Dr. Group of Global Healing Center and Lisa Thomas of the Global Health and Wellness Consortium (GHWC) in September’s educational Live Q & A. This ongoing health series includes topics and pertinent natural solutions that are highly informative for self-healing.
GlobalHealing.com thread on Telegram: https://t.me/+kIMVqvdkWeNjY2Ux
Order Products here: https://www.onlinehealingcenter.com/
Protocols: https://www.onlinehealingcenter.com/protocols