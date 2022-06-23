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Gas Tax Holiday Fails, Ghislaine Maxwell, Monkeypox, Dirty Dems, Wisconsin Insurrection 6.23
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
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10 views • June 23, 2022

Featured Content:

Ryan 

Ghislaine Maxwell Flexes Her Clout to Solicit Lesser Sentence
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/ghislaine-maxwell-flexes-her-clout-to-solicit-lesser-sentence/ 

WHO is Set to Decide Whether Monkeypox Should be Elevated to ‘Public Health Emergency’ Status
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/who-is-set-to-decide-whether-monkeypox-should-be-elevated-to-public-health-emergency-status/ 

Landmark Lawsuit Filed Against Joe Biden By Missouri AG for Colluding with Big-Tech
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/landmark-lawsuit-filed-against-joe-biden-by-missouri-ag-for-colluding-with-big-tech/ 

Justin

Plan by Dirty Trick Democrats to Keep Outspoken Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert From Winning Re-Election Is Exposed
https://100percentfedup.com/plan-by-dirty-trick-democrats-to-keep-outspoken-republican-rep-lauren-boebert-from-winning-re-election-is-exposed/ 

Marxist Revolutionary Protestors Takeover Wisconsin Capitol
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-marxist-revolutionary-protestors-takeover-wisconsin-capitol-video/ 

Is Dr. Oz About To Dump Trump?
https://100percentfedup.com/is-dr-oz-about-to-dump-trump/

Karine Jean-Pierre Falls Apart When Asked to Explain Why Biden Proposed a Gimmicky Gas Tax Holiday
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/karine-jean-pierre-falls-apart-asked-explain-biden-proposed-gimmicky-gas-tax-holiday-video/ 

Rapid

Senate Is Poised Vote Thursday to Advance Red Flag Gun Laws and Deal Another Death Blow to Due Process and Second Amendment Rights
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/senate-poised-vote-thursday-advance-red-flag-gun-laws-deal-another-death-blow-due-process-second-amendment-rights/

Judge Seals Records In Suicide Of Former Clinton Aide Connected To Epstein
https://conservativebrief.com/nunes-2-64024/ 

Solomon Predicts Durham Will Go After FBI; Nunes Believes People Will ‘Go To Jail’ https://conservativebrief.com/nunes-2-64024/ 

Mike Lindell Thanks Elon Musk After Being Reinstated on Twitter https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/breaking-mike-lindell-reinstated-twitter-thanks-elon-musk/ 

Far-Left Melts Down Over Supreme Court Ruling on Religious Schools
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/far-left-melts-supreme-court-ruling-religious-schools/ 

Only 11 Percent Believe Biden Narrative That Putin is to Blame For Record Gas Prices 
https://summit.news/2022/06/22/pathetic-only-11-per-cent-believe-biden-narrative-that-putin-is-to-blame-for-record-gas-prices/ 

Something Strange Happened in Georgia: Vernon Jones Is Latest Trump-Endorsed Candidate to Lose Run-Off Election in Peach State — A Clean Sweep for Never-Trump
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/something-strange-happened-georgia-vernon-jones-latest-trump-endorsed-candidate-lose-run-off-election-peach-state-clean-sweep-never-trump/ 

The World Economic Forum’s Global Governance “ESG” Agenda: The Threat to Liberty You Haven’t Heard Of
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/06/the-world-economic-forums-global-governance-esg-agenda-the-threat-to-liberty-you-havent-heard-of.html

Telegram Content
https://t.me/vigilantnews

Book of the Week
• The Terror Factory - How The FBI Manufactures Terrorism Plots
https://amzn.to/39aVVa4

Keywords
cdcgasghislainemonkeypox
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