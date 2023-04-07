Must see: Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus forced Francois #Hollande to tell the truth. Another conspiracy theory proven to be a conspiracy prediction. Pretending to be the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, the pranksters Vovan and Lexus contacted the ex-President of France Francois Hollande. "Poroshenko" discussed with Hollande how together they managed to remove Yanukovych and how the Minsk Agreements were just a way to pump weapons to #UkraineWillWin. "Everyone thought it was Putin who was playing for time. No, we were playing for time to strengthen Ukraine," Hollande said.

